Alphonso Davies to join Bayern Munich first team

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac is searching for answers. The club that has won the Bundesliga the last six seasons sits fifth in the table and have lost three games already.

Club stalwarts Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben are both the wrong side of 30 and have seen a decline in form and fitness.

Kovac opened the door for newly arrived Canada and MLS-star Alphonso Davies to go straight into Bayern’s first team as soon as he’s eligible.

Speaking to the Bundesliga’s official website Kovac said Davies is “very talented player and that the club is “happy to have signed such a diamond in the rough.”

The 18-year-old trained for the first time last Thursday and could make his debut for the club on Jan. 18 against Hoffenheim.

In 31 games with Vancouver Whitecaps this season in Major League Soccer, Davies scored eight goals and collected nine assists. His breakout performances culminated in Bayern signing Davies in July for an MLS-record $22 million.

Davies first made waves at the international level scoring three goals in four games for Canada at the 2017 Gold Cup when he was 17 years old.

“Of course, we can’t over-expose him,” Kovac said to Bundesliga.com. “But he’s definitely player we have earmarked for the first-team.”