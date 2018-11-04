Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Green, Holmes, and more

Julian Green came into Friday’s contest with Bochum, failing to record a point in his last six matches. The 23-year-old U.S. Men’s National Team winger halted his slide with a game-tying assist in league play.

Green’s 91st minute assist on Daniel Keita-Ruel’s equalizer helped Greuther Furth to a home point in a 2-2 draw. Furth came into the second-half facing a two-goal deficit after Bochum came out flying in the opening 45 minutes.

After pulling a goal back, Furth got a superb assist from Green to help set them up for a chance at a point A through ball by Green allowed Keita-Ruel to slide home the equalizer at Trolli Arena which saw Furth jump to fifth in the 2.Bundesliga table.

Elsewhere, Kyle Scott scored for Telstar in a league win at home. Josh Sargent and Sebastian Soto both scored goals in respective league matches for their clubs in lower league play while Romain Gall scored in his third consecutive match for Malmo.

Antonee Robinson played the full 90 minutes for Wigan Athletic despite a loss to Leeds United. Eric Lichaj also started for Hull City in their clean sheet win at home, while Duane Holmes earned his first start with Derby County later receiving praise from manager Frank Lampard. Ethan Horvath returned to the Club Brugge starting XI after keeping a clean sheet midweek for the Belgian side.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

France

LIGUE 1

Timothy Weah did not dress in PSG’s 2-1 win over Lille on Friday.

Matt Miazga did not dress in Nantes 5-0 win over Guingamp on Sunday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Rennes 2-1 win over Caen on Saturday.

Ligue 2

Quentin Westberg and Auxerre face Metz on Monday.

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 1-0 win over Watford on Saturday.

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Tim Ream and Fulham on Monday.

Premier League 2 (U-23)

Luca De La Torre started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-0 win over Sunderland on Friday.

Gboly Ariyibi did not dress in Nottingham Forest’s 4-0 win over Hull City on Saturday.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 2-1 loss to Leeds United on Sunday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Duane Holmes started and played 90 minutes in Derby County’s 3-1 win over Birmingham City on Saturday. It was Holmes’ first start for Derby County this season.

Cameron Carter-Vickers dressed but did not play in Swansea City’s 2-1 loss to Rotherham United on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron did not dress in QPR’s 1-0 loss to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

EFL LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch started and played 88 minutes in Sunderland’s 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Christian Pulisic came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 win over Wolfsburg on Saturday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes for Wolfsburg.

Weston McKennie came off the bench and played one minute in Schalke’s 3-1 win over Hannover on Saturday.

Bobby Wood started and played 90 minutes for Hannover.

Fabian Johnson came off the bench and played 26 minutes in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 3-0 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Caleb Stanko did not dress in Freiburg’s 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler did not dress in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 3-0 win over Stuttgart on Friday.

Aron Johannsson did not dress in Werder Bremen’s 2-1 loss to Mainz on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Julian Green started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 2-2 draw with Bochum on Friday.

Andrew Wooten started and played 90 minutes in Sandhausen’s 3-1 loss to Dynamo Dresden on Friday.

Terrence Boyd came off the bench and played one minutes in Darmstadt’s 3-1 win over Magdeburg on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines did not dress for Darmstadt.

Joe Gyau did not dress in Duisberg’s 2-0 win over Paderborn on Saturday.

REGIONALLIGA

Jonathan Klinsmann started and played 90 minutes in Hertha Berlin II’s 3-0 win over Bautzen on Sunday.

Timothy Tillman started and played 90 minutes in Nuremburg II’s 1-0 win over Augsburg on Friday.

Josh Sargent started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Werder Bremen II’s 4-1 loss to Holstein II on Sunday.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Sebastian Soto started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Hannover’s 2-1 win over Hamburg on Sunday.

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich’s 2-1 win over Heidenheim on Saturday.

Mexico

LIGA MX

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 6-2 loss to Pachuca on Saturday.

Jose Torres did not dress in Puebla’s 2-2 draw with Guadalajara on Friday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Omar Gonzalez and Atlas on Sunday.

Joe Corona dressed but did not play in Club America’s 1-1 with over Toluca on Saturday.

Rubio Rubin came off the bench and played 29 minutes in Club Tijuana’s 3-1 loss to Lobos on Saturday.

Alejandro Guido dressed but did not play.

Michael Orozco started and played 90 minutes for Lobos.

Jose Torres did not dress in Puebla’s 2-2 draw with Guadalajara on Friday.

Eduardo Fernandez did not dress in Tigres 2-0 win over Morelia on Friday.

Portugal

segunda LIGA

Keaton Parks did not dress in Benfica B’s 1-0 loss to Pacos Ferreira on Saturday.

Spain

SEGUNDA DIVISION

Shaq Moore dressed but did not play in Reus Deportiu’s 0-0 draw with Lugo on Saturday.

Sweden

ALLSVENSKAN

Romain Gall started, scored ONE goal, and played 77 minutes in Malmo’s 3-0 win over Goteborg on Sunday.

Kofi Sarkodie and Trelleborg face Ostersunds on Monday.

Alex DeJohn, Andrew Stadler and Dalkurd face Djurgarden on Monday.

Denmark

SUPERLIGAEN

Jonathan Amon started and played 45 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 1-1 draw with Aalborg on Sunday.

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play for Aalborg.

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 81 minutes in Hobro’s 1-0 loss to Odense on Friday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in NAC Breda’s 2-1 win over Heracles Almelo on Saturday.

Andrija Novakovich did not dress in Fortuna Sittard’s 3-0 win over FC Zwolle on Sunday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in Excelsior’s 4-2 loss to FC Groningen on Friday.

Eerste Divisie

Kyle Scott started, scored ONE goal, and played 82 minutes in Telstar’s 2-1 win over Go Ahead Eagles on Sunday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath started and played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 1-1 draw with Genk on Saturday.

Kenny Saief did not dress in Anderlecht’s 2-1 win over Waasland-Beveren on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike dressed but did not play in Kortrijk’s 3-1 loss to Gent on Saturday.

Scotland

Premier League

Emerson Hyndman started and played 69 minutes in Hibernian’s 1-0 loss to St. Johnstone on Saturday.

league one

Kevin Silva dressed but did not play in Raith Rovers 2-1 win over Brechin on Saturday.

Austria

BUNDESLIGA

Josh Gatt started and played 67 minutes in Rheindorf Altach’s 2-2 draw with Rapid Wien on Sunday.

South Korea

K-LEAGUE

Mix Diskerud started and played 90 minutes in Ulsan Hyundai’s 3-1 loss to Jeonbuk on Sunday.

Switzerland

SWISS PRO LEAGUE

Kekuta Manneh started and played 82 minutes in FC St Gallen’s 1-0 win over FC Sion on Sunday.