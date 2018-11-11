Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Yedlin, Horvath, and more

Newcastle United seems to be finding their groove after what had been a shocking start to the season. The Magpies extended their unbeaten run to three matches on Saturday, downing in-form Bournemouth 2-1 at St. James Park.

U.S. Men’s National Team defender DeAndre Yedlin has played a big role for Newcastle, helping them concede only once in the last three matches. The 25-year-old made his 11th appearance of the season on Saturday, winning one tackle and two duels. Despite only 20 passes, Yedlin continued to be a vocal leader for Rafa Benitez’s backline which sees Newcastle move up to 14th in the Premier League table.

Elsewhere, Ethan Horvath continued as the No. 1 keeper for Club Brugge, starting on Saturday. Lynden Gooch registered his fourth goal of the season in all competitions, while John Brooks went head-to-head with Bobby Wood.

Romain Gall started for Malmo but was not among the goalscorers in a league win. Eric Lichaj, Antonee Robinson, and Geoff Cameron all started for their respective clubs in the EFL Championship.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 2-1 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Danny Williams did not dress in Huddersfield Town’s 1-1 draw with West Ham United on Saturday.

Tim Ream dressed but did not play in Fulham’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday.

Premier League U-23

Gboly Ariyibi and Nottingham Forest face Leicester on Monday.

Premier League Cup

Luca De La Torre did not dress in Fulham’s 5-0 win over Colchester United on Saturday.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 2-0 loss to Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 3-3 draw wit Birmingham City on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 3-2 win over Brentford on Saturday.

Duane Holmes started and played 70 minutes in Derby County’s 3-0 loss to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers dressed but did not play in Swansea City’s 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

FA CUP

Lynden Gooch started, scored ONE goal, and played 81 minutes in Sunderland’s 2-1 win over Port Vale on Sunday.

France

LIGUE 1

Timothy Weah did not dress in PSG’s 4-0 win over Monaco on Sunday.

Matt Miazga did not dress in Nantes 1-1 draw with Rennes on Sunday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu came off the bench and played 18 minutes for Rennes.

Ligue 2

Quentin Westberg dressed but did not play in Auxerre’s 0-0 draw with Niort on Friday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Christian Pulisic dressed but did not play in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 win over Bayern Munich on Saturday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-1 loss to Hannover on Friday.

Bobby Wood started and played 87 minutes for Hannover.

Weston McKennie came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Schalke’s 3-0 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Timmy Chandler did not dress for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Fabian Johnson came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 3-1 win over Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson did not dress for Werder Bremen.

Alfredo Morales did not dress in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 4-1 win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Caleb Stanko did not dress in Freiburg’s 3-1 loss to Mainz on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman did not dress in Nurnberg’s 2-0 loss to Stuttgart on Saturday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Julian Green started and played 59 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 4-0 loss to Union Berlin on Sunday.

Terrence Boyd, McKinze Gaines and Darmstadt face Bochum on Monday.

Andrew Wooten started and played 87 minutes in Sandhausen’s 0-0 draw with Duisburg on Friday.

Joe Gyau did not dress for Duisburg.

REGIONALLIGA

Jonathan Klinsmann started and played 90 minutes in Hertha Berlin II’s 4-1 loss to Lokomotiv Leipzig on Sunday.

Josh Sargent did not dress in Werder Bremen II’s 2-1 loss to Wolfsburg II on Saturday.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Sebastian Soto started and played 82 minutes in Hannover’s 6-0 win over Carl Zeiss Jena on Saturday.

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich’s 3-2 win over Karlsruher on Sunday.

Mexico

LIGA MX

William Yarborough started and played 90 minutes in Club Leon’s 1-0 loss to Guadalajara on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez started and played 90 minutes in Atlas 0-0 draw with Pachuca on Friday.

Michael Orozco started and played 90 minutes in Lobos 2-1 loss to Cruz Azul on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 1-1 draw with Monterrey on Saturday.

Jose Torres did not dress in Puebla’s 6-1 loss to Tigres on Saturday.

Eduardo Fernandez did not dress for Tigres.

Joe Corona and Club America face Santos Laguna on Sunday.

Rubio Rubin came off the bench and played four minutes in Club Tijuana’s 3-2 loss to Morelia on Saturday.

Alejandro Guido did not dress for Club Tijuana.

Portugal

SEGUNDA LIGA

Keaton Parks started and played 86 minutes in Benfica B’s 1-0 loss to Penafiel on Saturday.

Spain

SEGUNDA DIVISION

Shaq Moore dressed but did not play in Reus Deportiu’s 2-0 loss to Cadiz on Saturday.

Sweden

ALLSVENSKAN

Romain Gall started and played 62 minutes in Malmo’s 2-0 win over Elfsborg on Sunday.

Kofi Sarkodie started and played 73 minutes in Trelleborg’s 3-0 loss to Brommapojkarna on Sunday.

Alex DeJohn started and played 90 minutes in Dalkurd’s 1-0 win over Sundsvall on Sunday.

Andrew Stadler dressed but did not play.

Denmark

SUPERLIGAEN

Jonathan Amon dressed but did not play in Nordsjaelland’s 1-1 draw with Randers on Sunday.

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play in Aalborg’s 1-1 draw with Kobenhavn on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 84 minutes in Hobro’s 1-0 win over Vendsyssel on Sunday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in NAC Breda’s 2-0 loss to FC Emmen on Saturday.

Andrija Novakovich did not dress in Fortuna Sittard’s 3-2 loss to VVV Venlo on Saturday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in Excelsior’s 4-1 loss to Ajax on Sunday.

Eerste Divisie

Kyle Scott started and played 83 minutes in Telstar’s 2-1 win over FC Eindhoven on Friday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Kenny Saief came off the bench and played eight minutes in Anderlecht’s 2-0 win over Gent on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath started and played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 2-1 loss to Charleroi on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 90 minutes in Kortrijk’s 2-0 loss to Standard Liege on Sunday.

Scotland

Premier League

Emerson Hyndman did not dress in Hibernian’s 1-0 loss to Aberdeen on Friday.

league one

Kevin Silva did not dress in Raith Rovers 2-1 loss to East Fife on Saturday.

Austria

BUNDESLIGA

Josh Gatt came off the bench and played 36 minutes in Rheindorf Altach’s 1-0 loss to Wacker on Saturday.

South Korea

K-LEAGUE

Mix Diskerud started and played 90 minutes in Ulsan Hyundai’s 3-3 draw with Suwon Bluewings on Saturday.

Switzerland

SWISS PRO LEAGUE

Kekuta Manneh started and played 67 minutes in FC St Gallen’s 3-2 loss to Young Boys on Sunday.