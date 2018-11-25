Bobby Wood nets 10th career Bundesliga goal

After a recent disappointing run in with the U.S. Men’s National Team, Bobby Wood showed zero signs of a hangover as he returned to domestic play.

Wood scored twenty seconds into Hannover’s Bundesliga showdown with Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.

After being played in by a headed pass from Niclas Fullkrug, Wood raced towards goal and slotted a right-footed shot into the bottom-left corner.

BOBBY WOOD! 20 SECONDS! The USMNT striker wastes no time for his 3rd goal of the season. #BMGH96 pic.twitter.com/8QXlQVkOZp — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 25, 2018

It was Wood’s third goal of the season, and his 10th career Bundesliga tally. He joins Thomas Dooley, Christian Pulisic, Michael Bradley, and Fabian Johnson as the fifth U.S. international all-time with 10 goals.

Hannover currently is seeking its second consecutive Bundesliga win, as they try to inch away from the relegation zone.