David Villa departs New York City FC

One of Major League Soccer’s best Designated Players is leaving the league.

New York City FC’s David Villa will depart from the club when his contract runs out at the end of the calendar year.

In his four seasons with the Eastern Conference side, the Spanish forward scored 77 goals and 26 assists, while adding three more goals in postseason play.

“My experience here was amazing,” Villa said. “It gave me everything as a soccer player, as a person, and as a family man. I’ll always remember this experience with love. My heart is here and I’m an NYCFC supporter forever.”

Villa, who has played for Valencia, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid among others in his career, will announce his next move in the coming days.

A move to Japan to join former teammate Andres Iniesta has been reported by The Athletic and Yahoo Sports.