SBISoccer.com

David Villa departs New York City FC

David Villa departs New York City FC

Featured

David Villa departs New York City FC

One of Major League Soccer’s best Designated Players is leaving the league.

New York City FC’s David Villa will depart from the club when his contract runs out at the end of the calendar year.

In his four seasons with the Eastern Conference side, the Spanish forward scored 77 goals and 26 assists, while adding three more goals in postseason play.

“My experience here was amazing,” Villa said. “It gave me everything as a soccer player, as a person, and as a family man. I’ll always remember this experience with love. My heart is here and I’m an NYCFC supporter forever.”

Villa, who has played for Valencia, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid among others in his career, will announce his next move in the coming days.

A move to Japan to join former teammate Andres Iniesta has been reported by The Athletic and Yahoo Sports.

 

, , , Featured, Major League Soccer, MLS- New York City FC

Recent News

Comments

3 comments
  • Quit Whining About Soccer in the US

    Man, he did well. So many couldn’t…including a few extremely overhyped on his team.

    Like

    Reply
    • Quit Whining About Soccer in the US

      I wasn’t done…..just shows you how hard it is to win MLS. He gave it a good try.

      Like

      Reply
  • The TX 2 Stepper

    Good for Villa!
    What’s next for NYCFC?
    Who’s gonna put the ball in the ol onion bag?

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home