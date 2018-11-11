Dest, Richards, Soto added to U.S. U-20 MNT roster

Following a perfect group stage at the 2018 Concacaf Championship, the U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team now has its sights set on a strong showing in the qualification stage.

Head coach Tab Ramos has made three changes in his roster, bringing in a trio of familiar faces for the upcoming matches. Ajax’s Sergino Dest, Bayern Munich’s Chris Richards, and Hannover’s Sebastian Soto have all been brought in by Ramos for the upcoming matches.

Richards has started regularly for Bayern’s U-19 team in Germany, while Soto has nine goals for Hannover’s U-19 team. Dest has made three appearances for Ajax’s U-19 team, featuring in the U-19 Eredivisie and UEFA Youth League.

The trio has replaced Indiana University’s Griffin Dorsey, Philadelphia Union’s Anthony Fontana, and New England Revolution’s Issac Angking.

With 15 points from five group stage matches, the U.S. U-20’s will now enter a group with Group C winner Honduras, and Group E winner Costa Rica. The U.S. will face Los Ticos on Nov. 16th before taking on Honduras three days later in Bradenton. The U.S. posted a +37 in goal differential, conceding only to Trinidad & Tobago and Puerto Rico in group stage play.

The top two teams will qualify for the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup, and the winner will advance to the Concacaf U-20 Championship Final.