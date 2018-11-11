Dest, Richards, Soto added to U.S. U-20 MNT roster

Following a perfect group stage at the 2018 Concacaf Championship, the U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team now has its sights set on a strong showing in the qualification stage.
Head coach Tab Ramos has made three changes in his roster, bringing in a trio of familiar faces for the upcoming matches. Ajax’s Sergino Dest, Bayern Munich’s Chris Richards, and Hannover’s Sebastian Soto have all been brought in by Ramos for the upcoming matches.
Richards has started regularly for Bayern’s U-19 team in Germany, while Soto has nine goals for Hannover’s U-19 team. Dest has made three appearances for Ajax’s U-19 team, featuring in the U-19 Eredivisie and UEFA Youth League.
The trio has replaced Indiana University’s Griffin Dorsey, Philadelphia Union’s Anthony Fontana, and New England Revolution’s Issac Angking.
With 15 points from five group stage matches, the U.S. U-20’s will now enter a group with Group C winner Honduras, and Group E winner Costa Rica. The U.S. will face Los Ticos on Nov. 16th before taking on Honduras three days later in Bradenton. The U.S. posted a +37 in goal differential, conceding only to Trinidad & Tobago and Puerto Rico in group stage play.
The top two teams will qualify for the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup, and the winner will advance to the Concacaf U-20 Championship Final.
Carlton is confusing cuz he didn’t dress for Atlanta last game
Just saw Dest left the match Friday for Jung Ajax after 32 minutes due to injury. Hope he’s still available.
I wonder what the deal with Amon is then? He dressed but did not play this weekend so maybe a minor nagging injury or he’s alternate for USMNT should someone not be able to play.
All three of these guys have been doing really well for their clubs, also good to see big clubs like Ajax (I guess they still count) and Bayern releasing players for youth tournaments. I am also interested to see where Dest plays he’s been used a RW for Ajax’s U19s and RB for Jung Ajax (U21).
I am still not sure why everybody on this site has been so certain that Amon would be called in…. At this point he is a regular for the first team at his club, which is playing in the Europa League. Not the sort of guy who usually gets released for something like U-20 qualifying
He was released last January for U20 play. Also, I’m not surprised he’s not with the U20s but then why isn’t he with the full squad.
Perhaps he isn’t wanted with the full squad right now. It’s not like he’s an automatic call-up just yet.
