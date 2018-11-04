Gall scores sixth goal for Malmo, 12th in 2018

Romain Gall is hitting a good run of form at an important time for Swedish side Malmo. Sunday saw the 23-year-old bag his sixth goal for his club and his 12th overall in 2018.

Gall’s second-half finish proved to be the game-winner for Malmo as they defeated Goteborg 3-0 away from home. It was also the third consecutive match in which the U.S. international found the back of the net.

With both teams looking to break a scoreless deadlock at Gamla Ullevi, Malmo called on their in-form attacker to do the work.

Gall’s long-range shot in the 65th minute found the top-right corner making it 1-0 Malmo.

65' MÅÅÅL! Romain Gall med ett otroligt vackert skott rakt upp i krysset!#IFKMFF | 0-1 — Malmö FF (@Malmo_FF) November 4, 2018

Soren Reiks and Markus Rosenberg added insurance goals later in the half to preserve the victory, Malmo’s second in a row and their third out of their last four in league play.

As for Gall, he continues to produce for the Allsvenskan club and very well could be getting a call in to the U.S. Men’s National Team camp this month.