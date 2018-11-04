Gall scores sixth goal for Malmo, 12th in 2018

Romain Gall is hitting a good run of form at an important time for Swedish side Malmo. Sunday saw the 23-year-old bag his sixth goal for his club and his 12th overall in 2018.
Gall’s second-half finish proved to be the game-winner for Malmo as they defeated Goteborg 3-0 away from home. It was also the third consecutive match in which the U.S. international found the back of the net.
With both teams looking to break a scoreless deadlock at Gamla Ullevi, Malmo called on their in-form attacker to do the work.
Gall’s long-range shot in the 65th minute found the top-right corner making it 1-0 Malmo.
Soren Reiks and Markus Rosenberg added insurance goals later in the half to preserve the victory, Malmo’s second in a row and their third out of their last four in league play.
As for Gall, he continues to produce for the Allsvenskan club and very well could be getting a call in to the U.S. Men’s National Team camp this month.
Comments