SBISoccer.com

Gooch shrugs off USMNT omission, scores in FA Cup

Gooch shrugs off USMNT omission, scores in FA Cup

Featured

Gooch shrugs off USMNT omission, scores in FA Cup

Sunderland winger Lynden Gooch has had a sensational season so far with the Black Cats, helping them to a current second place spot in the EFL League One. Despite not being called into the U.S. Men’s National Team camp for November friendlies, Gooch kept his mind focused as the Black Cats kicked off FA Cup play on Sunday.

Gooch scored the second goal in Sunderland’s 2-1 road win at Port Vale, advancing to the second round of the prestigious tournament.

After a first minute opener by Sunderland, Gooch showed his skill to double their advantage in the 19th minute. The 23-year-old picked up a loose ball at the top of box and turned quickly before rifling a right-footed shot into the bottom-left corner.

It was Gooch’s fourth goal in all competitions this season, which now gives him 10 points in 15 total appearances.

Sunderland would hang on to book a place in the second round, and will find out their next opponent on Monday.

, , Featured, U.S. Men's National Team

Recent News

Comments

2 comments
  • Mysterious

    Honestly I wish he had of been called up. It could have gave him some exposure against English talent if he got playing time.

    Like

    Reply
  • bizzy

    “Port Vale Football Club is a professional association football club that competes in League Two, the fourth tier of the English football league system…”

    No that much of an accomplishment scoring against a 4th tier team (even Altidore could do that 😆🤣 )

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home