Horvath posts shutout for Club Brugge in Champions League upset win over AS Monaco

Ethan Horvath has taken advantage of an injury to Club Brugge’s starting goalkeeper Karlo Letica, allowing the 23-year-old American to make a trio of consecutive starts.

Horvath earned his first career start in the UEFA Champions League group stage on Tuesday, helping Brugge to a 4-0 upset of AS Monaco away from home.

Three first-half goals by Brugge helped them to a dominant advantage at the Stade Louis II. Hans Vanaken’s brace paired with a 24th minute finish by Welsey put the Belgian side up 3-0 going into halftime.

Horvath was busy, making five saves in the opening 45 minutes alone. He kept out Youri Tielemans and Nacer Chadli while only being troubled once in the second half.

The clean sheet was Horvath’s second in his last three appearances in all comps, which moved Brugge up to third in Group A.

Horvath and Co. are next in action on Saturday against Charleroi in the Belgian Pro League before the U.S. Men’s National Team keeper joins Dave Sarachan’s side for international friendlies next week.

  • simonlovesusmnt

    In the mean time, Pulisic and Dormund looked really crappy, passive and clumsy in defense, stagnant on offense. They were lucky not to go down 0-3 in the first half. Hope they can regroup and recover in the second half.

  • simonlovesusmnt

    It’s great to hear that Horvath got the start in multiple games the past couple weeks. Keep it up, Horvath!

