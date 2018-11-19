Immobile, Chiellini among veterans released from Italy squad

The U.S. Men’s National Team may see some unfamiliar faces when they face Italy on Tuesday in Belgium.

Following their 0-0 draw against Portugal on Saturday in the UEFA Nations League, Azzurri boss Roberto Mancini is expected to field a young and relatively untested lineup against the USMNT.

Several veterans have been released from the squad ahead of Tuesday’s friendly at the Luminus Arena, including Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Pellgrini, Georgio Chiellini, and Lorenzo Insigne. Jorginho and Alessandro Florenzi have also departed the Italian camp after featuring against the defending European champs.

“We are working, trying to renovate the Nazionale with young players and a different tactical approach,” Mancini said. “We need to get to know them better, to see them in action. Hopefully, many young players will get a chance to feature, as that’ll mean we’ve got a bright future ahead of us. I think there are many talented players out there, they just need to gain some experience.”

Like the U.S., Italy is also in a rebuilding period after missing out on this past summer’s World Cup in Russia. The Azzurri comes into Tuesday’s clash on a three match unbeaten run in all competitions, drawing against Portugal and Ukraine, while defeating Poland back in October.

Here is the updated roster for Italy:

GOALKEEPERS: Alessio Cragno (Cagliari; 0 caps/0 goals), Gianluigi Donnaurumma (AC Milan; 11/0), Salvatore Sirigu (Torino; 18/0).

DEFENDERS: Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina; 4/1), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus; 84/6), Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus; 36/0), Emerson Palmieri (Chelsea/ENG; 1/0), Alessio Romagnoli (AC Milan; 8/0), Daniele Rugani (Juventus; 7/0).

MIDFIELDERS: Nicolò Barella (Cagliari; 3/0), Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan; 5/0), Stefano Sensi (Sassuolo; 0/0), Sandro Tonali (Brescia; 0/0), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA; 28/1).

FORWARDS: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo; 4/0), Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina; 10/0), Vincenzo Grifo (Hoffenheim/GER; 0/0), Kevin Lasagna (Udinese; 2/0), Matteo Politano (Inter Milan; 1/0), Leonardo Pavoletti (Cagliari; 0/0).