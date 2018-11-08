Kane, Sterling and Rooney headline England squad to face USMNT

Two days after announcing his roster for a pair of European friendlies, U.S. Men’s National Team interim head coach Dave Sarachan now knows the roster of his first opponents.

England National Team head coach Gareth Southgate announced his 28-man roster for their friendly against the U.S. at Wembley Stadium on Nov. 15th.

Headlining the roster are Tottenham striker Harry Kane, Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, and Borussia Dortmund youngster Jadon Sancho.

D.C. United forward and England all-time leading goalscorer Wayne Rooney has also been included for the match as a final international sendoff. The former Manchester United and Everton man has not featured for the Three Lions since 2016.

Four players will be seeking their first caps with the National Team. England will take on Croatia in an important UEFA Nations League fixture three days later, while the USMNT will travel to Genk, Belgium to face Italy on Nov. 20th.

Here’s a closer look at England’s full 28-man roster:

GOALKEEPERS: Marcus Bettinelli (Fulham; 0/0), Jack Butland (Stoke City; 9/0), Alex McCarthy (Southampton; 0/0), Jordan Pickford (Everton; 13/0)

DEFENDERS: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool; 4/0), Ben Chilwell (Leicester City; 3/0), Lewis Dunk (Brighton; 0/0), Joe Gomez (Liverpool; 5/0), Michael Keane (Everton; 4/0), Luke Shaw (Manchester United; 8/0), John Stones (Manchester City; 36/2), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur (16/1), Kyle Walker (Manchester City; 43/0)

MIDFIELDERS: Ross Barkley (Chelsea; 24/2), Dele Ali (Tottenham Hotspur; 31/3), Fabian Delph (Manchester City; 16/0), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur; 36/3), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool; 47/0), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United; 20/2), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea; 9/0), Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur; 2/0)

FORWARDS: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur; 34/19), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United; 29/6), Wayne Rooney* (D.C. United; 119/53), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 1/0), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City; 46/4), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal; 42/16), Callum Wilson (Bournemouth; 0/0)