MLS Ticker: Steffen wins Goalkeeper of the Year, Vagenas dumped by Galaxy and more

On the day of his latest U.S. Men’s National Team call-up, Columbus Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen was handed the league’s top honor at the position.

Steffen was voted the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, as he edged out Seattle’s Stefan Frei and Luis Robles of the New York Red Bulls.

Steffen is the second Columbus player to win the award and first since 1997, when Brad Friedel earned the honor in the league’s second season.

The Pennsylvania native is the second consecutive American to win the award, with Sporting Kansas City’s Tim Melia winning it a year ago.

Galaxy part ways with Vagenas

Some much-needed change is coming to the LA Galaxy front office.

The Galaxy announced on Tuesday that they parted ways with vice president of soccer operations Peter Vagenas.

“The club has made the decision to part ways with Pete Vagenas,” said LA Galaxy President Chris Klein. “After the last two seasons, we felt this move was in the best interest of the LA Galaxy going forward. Our search for a leader of our soccer operations department and a head coach remains ongoing. We’d like to thank Pete for all of his contributions to the LA Galaxy as a player and as a member of our soccer operations group.”

Vagenas held a handful of roles in the Galaxy front office during his time with the club, but it was his unsuccessful spell as general manager that ended last year that will stand out the most.

Given how poorly the Galaxy have performed recently compared to their high standard, it wouldn’t be surprising to see another exit or two from the front office in the offseason.

Russell Called Up By Scotland

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Johnny Russell will once again represent Scotland during the November international break.

Scotland takes on Albania and Israel next week in the UEFA Nations League.

If Peter Vermes’ side advances to the Western Conference final, Russell would be of many players participating in international duty before returning to the MLS playoffs.