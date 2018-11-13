NCAA Tournament bracket released, Wake Forest takes top seed

The NCAA soccer season’s postseason is here and the bracket of 48-teams competing for the College Cup has been released.

The tournament kicks off on November 15 with the first round featuring 32 teams in action. The top 16 teams will skip this round and take on first round winners on November 18.

The Atlantic Coast Conference tied its own NCAA record by sending nine teams to the tournament once again, conference champion Wake Forest.

The Demon Deacons are the nation’s number one team with a 17-2-0 record and they will take on the winner of the match between New Hampshire and Colgate. They last won the college cup in 2007 and last played for the championship in 2016, when they lost to Stanford in penalties.

Speaking of the three-time defending champions, the Cardinal are the third seed and also received a first round bye. They will take on the winner of UC Irvine and Grand Canyon University.

Indiana Universty secured the second seed after finishing the regular season as the top-ranked team in the NSCAA Top 25. The Hoosiers

The first four rounds of the tournament will be hosted by the higher seed in each match. The semifinals and final of the tournament will take place on December 7 and 9 at Harder Stadium on the campus of the University of California, Santa Barbara.