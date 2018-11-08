Players who should have been called in for the USMNT November friendlies

Over the last year, the U.S. Men’s National Team has seen plenty of new faces come into the squad.

Interim manager Dave Sarachan has made the best of an unenviable position, as he’s brought in young talent to set a foundation for whoever takes over as the full-time manager.

Despite bringing in the likes of Timothy Weah, Josh Sargent and Tyler Adams, there are still a few players on the outside looking in deserving of opportunities with the USMNT.

Below is a look at a handful of players who should’ve been given a chance to impress in the November friendlies against England and Italy.

Russell Canouse

This whole article could be dedicated to D.C. United midfielder Russell Canouse and why he should be included on the USMNT roster.

While Wayne Rooney and Luciano Acosta were busy lighting the nets on fire in Washington, D.C, Canouse was an absolute destroyer in the middle of the park. The 23-year-old hasn’t had a ton of experience with the USMNT, with a call-up in January being his latest inclusion.

Although central midfield is the deepest position on the depth chart at the moment, Canouse still deserved a chance to prove what he has alongside Adams, Weston McKennie and Wil Trapp.

Although Trapp is worthy of being in the team, Canouse outplayed him down the stretch of the Major League Soccer regular season and is worthy of a shot ahead of a player the coaching staff knows enough about.

Christian Ramirez

The USMNT needs forwards to step up in the absence of Jozy Altidore and Christian Ramirez is the top American scorer in MLS over the last two years. Although he got lost in the shuffle a bit at LAFC, he still has 23 goals over the last two seasons and that should’ve been rewarded.

At forward, we know what Bobby Wood is capable of and Andrija Novakovich hasn’t blown anyone away in his recent call-ups. With the opportunity at forward there for the taking, Sarachan should’ve called on the 27-year-old to see what he’s capable of at an open position.

Brooks Lennon

At 21, Brooks Lennon fits the bill for what the USMNT is looking for. On top of that he’s a right back and a versatile player with experience in advanced positions and the Real Salt Lake man is the perfect prospect to take a look at.

Right back is DeAndre Yedlin’s position to lose, but it never hurts to cultivate depth at every position, which is why Lennon would’ve been the perfect addition to the squad. Lennon isn’t the only RSL player deserving of a call-up, but it looks like Lennon, Justen Glad and Danilo Acosta will have to wait for January camp.

Lynden Gooch

An in-form player is an in-form player, no matter what league he plays in. Lynden Gooch is off to fantastic start with Sunderland in League One, and he’d be a perfect option on the wing as the USMNT try to figure out the depth chart at that position as well.

At the bare minimum, Gooch would’ve entered November camp full of confidence and ready to take charge at a position that still needs some clarity. At 22, he still has plenty of time to develop with the USMNT’s young core, and he shouldn’t be slighted for playing in the third tier of English soccer.

Stefan Frei

The newly-crowned MLS Goalkeeper of the Year is headed to Europe next week while the player who should’ve won the award is not, even though the goalkeeper depth chart still needs some work. Frei, who was a January camp call-up in 2017, recorded 114 saves and 18 wins as the Seattle Sounders clinched a first-round bye in the Western Conference.

With Ethan Horvath only just earning first-team minutes at Club Brugge and Brad Guzan getting closer to the end of his career, Frei would’ve been a perfect option to challenge Zack Steffen every day in training for the No. 1 goalkeeper spot.

Andrew Wooten

The last year has been all about giving some fringe players chances to impress so why not give Andrew Wooten an opportunity?

The 29-year-old forward, who plays for Sandhausen in the 2.Bundesliga, has four goals this season and he netted nine tallies two years ago in the German second division.

As we’ve noted already, no one has stood out enough to solidify the first few spots on the forward depth chart. With four goals in his last seven goals, Wooten at least deserves a look before the first team reassembles at some point in 2019.