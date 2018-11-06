Pulisic, Sargent, Weah headline USMNT roster for November friendlies

After missing most of the 2018 international slate, Christian Pulisic headlines the U.S. Men’s National Team roster for the November friendlies against England and Italy.
Pulisic. who has one appearance for the USMNT in 2018, is joined by a collection of young talent that’s made its mark throughout the last year, including Josh Sargent, Timothy Weah and Tyler Adams.
The majority of the roster for the November 15 meeting with England and November 20 clash with Italy has been called in recently, as interim manager Dave Sarachan sets a foundation for the next head coach.
Six of the players on the 23-man roster are currently alive in the Major League Soccer postseason. Adams, Brad Guzan, Zack Steffen, Jorge Villafana, Darlington Nagbe and Aaron Long could be forced to balance international duty with conference final preparations next week.
Nagbe and Villafana are two of the returning faces for the November friendlies, while Fulham’s Luca de la Torre is back after earning his cap in June against the Republic of Ireland.
Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan, Ethan Horvath, Zack Steffen
Defenders: John Brooks, Reggie Cannon, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Aaron Long, Matt Miazga, Shaq Moore, Antonee Robinson, Jorge Villafana, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman
Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, Marky Delgado, Romain Gall, Julian Green, Sebastian Lletget, Weston McKennie, Darlington Nagbe, Christian Pulisic, Kenny Saief, Wil Trapp, Tim Weah
Forwards: Josh Sargent, Bobby Wood
Can we please replace the coach- Arena lackey Dave Sarachan? I don’t want him “setting a foundation” for anything.
Zardes should be here; he is clearly our most in form striker at this time. Instead of a lot of MLS defenders, I think Alvarado should get another look as he has been a starting fixture for some time now in the Mexican league. I don’t understand what happened with Novakovich. He started the Duitch season with something like 4 goals in 8 games, and yet hasn’t gotten any real minutes for the US team. After his last US call up he hasn’t played much at all for his club team and now he isn’t even called in for the US. As for Gooch, he’s playing in the English 3rd division, below that of MLS quality. He needs to step up in class. Whiled I like the potential of EPB and Hyndman, they haven’t been playing much for their club teams.
Per his Twitter, Novakovich is “gutted to have missed the last few games due to injury.”
There’s your Google-able answer.
I didn’t think Marky Delgado looked very good the last go around. Would rather see Hyndman, Parks, Canouse, or another forward. Is Siebatcheu off the table?
I agree with Delgado and forgot to mention this in my post. I don’t think he has yet to look good at the international level and he doesn’t really impress me when I see him play for Toronto. It would be nice if we actually had a national team coach to put together this roster. We’re getting to the point where we need to start integrating some veterans, like Altidore, with the youngsters. I think we’ve seen enough of some of the young players to figure out who we can count on in the near future and who doesn’t figure in our plans for the next year or so.
Where is Russell Canouse? He dominated the second half of the season. Should be there instead of Delgado.
Glad to see Gall. Little surprised that Amon was left off. I guess some could be called in depending on MLS playoffs.
Sebastian Lletget and Darlington Nagbe but Lyndon Gooch can’t get a look in? Wow…
No Gooch, Novakovich, Hyndman and EPB are somewhat surprising to me
