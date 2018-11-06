Pulisic, Sargent, Weah headline USMNT roster for November friendlies

After missing most of the 2018 international slate, Christian Pulisic headlines the U.S. Men’s National Team roster for the November friendlies against England and Italy.

Pulisic. who has one appearance for the USMNT in 2018, is joined by a collection of young talent that’s made its mark throughout the last year, including Josh Sargent, Timothy Weah and Tyler Adams.

The majority of the roster for the November 15 meeting with England and November 20 clash with Italy has been called in recently, as interim manager Dave Sarachan sets a foundation for the next head coach.

Six of the players on the 23-man roster are currently alive in the Major League Soccer postseason. Adams, Brad Guzan, Zack Steffen, Jorge Villafana, Darlington Nagbe and Aaron Long could be forced to balance international duty with conference final preparations next week.

Nagbe and Villafana are two of the returning faces for the November friendlies, while Fulham’s Luca de la Torre is back after earning his cap in June against the Republic of Ireland.

Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan, Ethan Horvath, Zack Steffen

Defenders: John Brooks, Reggie Cannon, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Aaron Long, Matt Miazga, Shaq Moore, Antonee Robinson, Jorge Villafana, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, Marky Delgado, Romain Gall, Julian Green, Sebastian Lletget, Weston McKennie, Darlington Nagbe, Christian Pulisic, Kenny Saief, Wil Trapp, Tim Weah

Forwards: Josh Sargent, Bobby Wood