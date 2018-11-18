SBISoccer.com

Report: Club Tijuana set to hire Oscar Pareja as new manager

After earning a reputation of one of the best coaches in Major League Soccer, Oscar Pareja looks to be heading to Liga MX.

The FC Dallas head coach is reportedly set to join Club Tijuana as their new manager, Goal reported on Saturday. Pareja was expected to be in the running for the U.S. Men’s National Team vacancy but now looks to be heading to Mexico.

Pareja, 50, has spent 20 years with FC Dallas as a player, academy director, and head coach. He also had stints with the U.S. U-17 National Team and the Colorado Rapids before rejoining Dallas for the last five seasons.

He helped FC Dallas to both a Supporters Shield and U.S. Open Cup title in 2016 before a disappointing 2017 occurred the next season.

2018 saw FC Dallas bounce back in the regular season, despite an exit in the MLS Knockout Round to the Portland Timbers. If hired, Pareja will be the first English-speaking manager in Club Tijuana’s short history and will also be reunited with former Dallas star Fabian Castillo who joined the club in July.

The Xolos are currently 15th in the Liga MX Apertura, with only 16 points through 16 matches.

