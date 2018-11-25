Report: Giuseppe Rossi expressing interest in Red Bulls, NYCFC move

Giuseppe Rossi may not have played a competitive fixture since May, but the American-born and former Italian national team striker looks to be seeking a move to Major League Soccer.

According to Pro Soccer USA, Rossi would love to play in or near his home state of New Jersey whether it be for the New York Red Bulls or NYCFC.

After being released by Serie A outfit Genoa back in May, Rossi has been training at the Red Bulls facility. Although not being signed, the forward is remaining in top condition for the possibility a move comes up.

“This year, since I’ve been a free agent for longer than I expected, I asked if I could train with them just to have the possibility to be on the field with a very good team like the Red Bulls,” Rossi told Pro Soccer USA. “I can keep fit and keep playing and have fun, which is exactly what I’m having – a lot of fun with those guys. I’m happy they are doing really good. They deserve it. It’s a great group of guys and I’m really pulling for them to take the title back home.”

The Clifton, New Jersey native totaled 335 professional appearances abroad, playing for Manchester United, Villarreal, and Fiorentina. Through the course of 14 seasons in Europe, Rossi totaled 127 goals in all competitions despite battling three ACL tears along with a doping accusation earlier this season.

His most prominent spell overseas came with Villarreal in La Liga, where Rossi scored 54 goals in 136 appearances. After signing for Genoa in 2017, Rossi only scored one goal in nine matches being before released.

Rossi also appeared 30 times for Gli Azzurri, scoring seven goals. Even with the 2018 MLS season coming to a close, the Italian still is keeping his idea of a future move to MLS open.

“These are all possibilities I am keeping open, obviously,” Rossi said. “Coming home and playing home would be something amazing. It would be something amazing because this area in New Jersey is in my blood. I would love to be a part of the soccer culture that is around this area – the New Jersey/New York area – obviously, it takes two to tango, am I right? I would love to sit down to talk.”