Sargent, Robinson dealing with injuries ahead of USMNT's game against England

One of the bright young stars on the U.S. Men’s National Team roster for the November friendlies in Europe is in danger of missing out on Thursday’s clash with England.
On Tuesday, Josh Sargent trained on the side, as he works through a right ankle injury.
With 48 hours until kickoff, the status of the Werder Bremen forward is unclear, which would make Bobby Wood, the only other striker on the roster, the clear favorite to start at Wembley Stadium.
The USMNT also received a blow at another position that lacks depth, as left back Antonee Robinson was seen on crutches after Tuesday’s practice.
Jorge Villafana and Shaq Moore would be the starting options at left back if Robinson, who has been a consistent fixture in the starting XI recently, is unable to go.
Shak Moore? hum, i don’t think this guy belongs to this group at all.
This is not good call in Hyndman Lichaj and Zardes
Nagbe injured
Steffen injured
Sargent injured
Robinson injured
…..what is going on????
Business as usual for non-tournament-related int’l soccer.
I’m sure Pulisic’s injury withdrawal is forthcoming.
