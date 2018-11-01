SBI Question of the Day: How would you rate the Union's 2018 season, and Curtin's performance?

The Philadelphia Union crashed out of the MLS playoffs on Wednesday night, run off the field by New York City FC in the Eastern Conference knockout round.

The defeat was the latest in a string of disappointing results in big games for the Union, who also dropped the U.S. Open Cup final in Houston and the final two games of the regular season.

Fans of the Union are mostly calling for Curtin’s job, with new sporting director Ernst Tanner expected to make changes to the roster and team’s style of play in the offseason.

From a national perspective, Curtin has been commended for his work within a stringent budget, as the club focuses on developing young players while not spending as much as the top teams in Major League Soccer.

What do you think? Do you think the Union had a good season, and Curtin did a good job, in 2018 considering the team’s resources? Think the season was a disappointment and it’s time for a change?

Cast your vote below, and share your thoughts in the comments section below.