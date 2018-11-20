SBI Question of the Day: What should Steve Cherundolo's next coaching move be?

One of the most underrated players in U.S. Men’s National Team history joined the program for the November camp in Europe, and he’s open to a move to the U.S. for his next coaching role.
Steve Cherundolo made 87 appearances for the USMNT and recently became a coaching free agent after Stuttgart let go of former head coach Tayfun Korkut and all of his assistants.
Before moving to Stuttgart, Cherundolo was a mainstay in the Hannover youth system. He spent time coaching Hannover II and the U15 and U17 sides at the German club.
Cherundolo is assisting the USMNT coaching staff for the November games and mentioned he’s open to anything for his next job, although he is looking to obtain his UEFA pro coaching license during a 10-month course that starts in March.
Cherundolo doesn’t have experience as a first-team head coach, but he has plenty of experience developing young talent, which is a cornerstone quality of many Major League Soccer clubs.
As one of the more prominent former USMNT players on the coaching free-agent market, we want to know what you think Cherundolo’s next move should be, whether it be within American soccer or in Europe.
I think he should stay in Europe to get his UEFA coaching license, which is a very valuable thing to have. After that he should be a top assistant in MLS, then a head coach within 4 or 5 years from now. He would then be in his mid-40’s, which isn’t old at all for a coach. After a few years as a head coach, depending on his results and the situation, then he would be well set up to be USMNT head coach. .As an alternative, I would suggest an assistant to the USMNT coach, depending on who that is and if they would work together. If Tab Ramos moves on to another position, that, too, would be a good spot for Cherundolo
Philly should have jumped all over this, youth movement and all…..
What young talent has he develop in Germany?
Be the next mens nats team coaching assistant or other staff member
