SBI Question of the Day: What should Steve Cherundolo's next coaching move be?

One of the most underrated players in U.S. Men’s National Team history joined the program for the November camp in Europe, and he’s open to a move to the U.S. for his next coaching role.

Steve Cherundolo made 87 appearances for the USMNT and recently became a coaching free agent after Stuttgart let go of former head coach Tayfun Korkut and all of his assistants.

Before moving to Stuttgart, Cherundolo was a mainstay in the Hannover youth system. He spent time coaching Hannover II and the U15 and U17 sides at the German club.

Cherundolo is assisting the USMNT coaching staff for the November games and mentioned he’s open to anything for his next job, although he is looking to obtain his UEFA pro coaching license during a 10-month course that starts in March.

Cherundolo doesn’t have experience as a first-team head coach, but he has plenty of experience developing young talent, which is a cornerstone quality of many Major League Soccer clubs.

As one of the more prominent former USMNT players on the coaching free-agent market, we want to know what you think Cherundolo’s next move should be, whether it be within American soccer or in Europe.