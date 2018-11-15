SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Christian Pulisic

Not a lot went right for the U.S. Men’s National Team on Thursday night in London as they slumped to a 3-0 defeat to England at Wembley.
However, the lone spark for Dave Sarachan’s side was the return of Christian Pulisic to the squad. Pulisic had the best offensive chance for the U.S. in the first-half, taking advantage of a sleeping Three Lions backline. Despite his strong run, the Borussia Dortmund man was kept out by Jordan Pickford.
Throughout the game, Pulisic was influential in the USMNT attack despite the team failing to score a goal. Early in the second-half, they had a go at things but eventually fell short after the Three Lions scored their third goal of the match.
Pulisic beat out Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams for Man of the Match honors.
This is more aptly called Who Sucked the Least. Pulisic gave up the ball a few too many times and wasted some chances, but at least he showed energy, spark and effort, which is more than can be said for most of his teammates.
Tough giving Pulisic MOM. Seemed to me that he coughed up the ball that ultimately lead to the first goal, and, to make matters worse, didn’t track back. As a result, Trapp moves out wide to provide cover and Lingard (I think) is left with plenty of space at the top of the box to line up his shot before any of the backs step out to close him down.
Nope. Wasted an easy chance by deciding to take his usual extra touch in the box. Kid is getting so predictable. No one deserves honors for this game, in my opinion, but Weston looked better than everyone else.
Maybe Earnie Steward deserved the honor due to his prompt action in hiring a manager for the USMNT. Come on! The USMNT youngsters need directions and a REAL manager!
No one on the US side deserved “Man of the Match” honor. The youngsters played like kids in front of the Three Lions.
They are kids against a very good side and completely rudderless. They have been let down horribly as have US fans by US Soccer’s complete apathy and inaction…. for over a freaking year! Inept, pathetic and sorry under any circumstance…. mind-bogglingly unforgivable and a big F U to anyone that cares as the response to missing the WC. This is really the only nation in the world where this is imaginable. There’d literally be riots elsewhere.
