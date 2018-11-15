SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Christian Pulisic

Not a lot went right for the U.S. Men’s National Team on Thursday night in London as they slumped to a 3-0 defeat to England at Wembley.

However, the lone spark for Dave Sarachan’s side was the return of Christian Pulisic to the squad. Pulisic had the best offensive chance for the U.S. in the first-half, taking advantage of a sleeping Three Lions backline. Despite his strong run, the Borussia Dortmund man was kept out by Jordan Pickford.

Throughout the game, Pulisic was influential in the USMNT attack despite the team failing to score a goal. Early in the second-half, they had a go at things but eventually fell short after the Three Lions scored their third goal of the match.

Pulisic beat out Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams for Man of the Match honors.

What did you think of Pulisic’s performance? Where would you like to see him played in the USMNT’s next friendly? What more would you like to see from Pulisic?

