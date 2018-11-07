Tuesday UCL Rewind: Tottenham edges PSV, Liverpool lose in Serbia, and more​

Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League began with two upsets in the earlier kickoffs. First, Liverpool left Serbia with zero points after falling to FK Crvena Zvezda by a scoreline of 2-0. In France, Monaco was also held scoreless as Club Brugge shocked Thierry Henry’s side in a 4-0 win.

Later in the day, a pair of late goals from Malcom and Mauro Icardi forced Barcelona and Inter Milan to split the points in Italy while Atletico Madrid topped Borussia Dortmund through goals from Antoine Griezmann and Saúl Ñiguez. Schalke was also on the good end of a 2-0 scoreline as they beat Galatasaray.

Elsewhere, Harry Kane gave Tottenham a late winner against PSV while Napoli and PSG were forced to split the points for a second consecutive meeting. Finally, FC Porto’s trio of goals was enough to see them earn three points over Lokomotiv Moscow.

Here’s a closer look at some of Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League action:

Tottenham Hotspur 2, PSV Eindhoven 1

Luuk de Jong quickly gave PSV the lead in London heading home a corner kick in the 2nd minute. The Dutch forward leaped highest to meet Gaston Pereiro’s set-piece and ran off in celebration. PSV would hold their lead for 70+ minutes before conceding a pair of late goals.

Tottenham’s equalizer came in the 78th minute as his strike from just inside the penalty area found the back of the net despite a diving Jeroen Zoet. Kane flicked on a long ball to Fernando Llorente who smartly returned the ball to the English striker before he blasted home his first of the night.

The eventual winner would come in the 89th minute with Harry Kane involved once again. Kane’s headed effort from a Ben Davies cross deflected off PSV’s Trent Sainsbury before crossing the goal line and giving Tottenham 3 points.

FK Crvena Zvezda 2, Liverpool 0

FK Crvena Zvezda took the lead in the 22nd minute as the beneficiaries of an attacking set-piece. Milan Pavkov met Marko Marin’s cross with a thumping header which put the hosts in front.

Milan Pavkov’s second goal of the night came in the 29th minute with the Serbian scoring from a wonderful individual effort. Receiving the ball near midfield, Pavkov shrugged off Georginio Wijnaldum before unleashing a shot past Alisson Becker.

Liverpool pushed for a goal for the remaining hour but couldn’t find the back of the net. Adam Lallana’s diving header nearly drew one back for the visitors in the first half but was blocked, while Mohamed Salah’s shot in the 71st minute nearly gave Liverpool fans hope but was denied by the post.

Liverpool still remains atop Group C despite the upset thanks to PSG and Napoli splitting points for a second consecutive meeting.

AS Monaco 0, Club Brugge 4

Thierry Henry’s slow start to his managerial tenure at Monaco continued on Tuesday when Club Brugge got off to an early lead. Hans Vanaken gave the Belgian side the early lead in the 12th minute getting on the end of a Mats Rits cross. The low cross went through several players before falling to the feet of a well-placed Vanaken.

Vanaken doubled his side’s advantage from the penalty spot after winning the spot kick when his shot hit the arm of Antonio Barreca. Brugge’s third goal came in the 24th minute when Wesley’s strike curled around a diving Diego Benaglio.

The cherry on top came in the 85th minute when Ruud Vormer pounced on poor defending from the Monaco defenders. The French side has picked up just 1 point in the UCL, and sit in last place in Group A.

Here are the remaining results from Tuesday’s UEFA Champion League action:

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Borussia Dortmund

Inter Milan 1-1 Barcelona

Napoli 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain

FC Porto 3-1 Lokomotiv Moscow

Schalke 04 2-0 Galatasaray