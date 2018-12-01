U.S. U-17 MNT tops Turkey in latest Nike International Friendly

The U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team followed up Wednesday’s draw with Portugal with a 1-0 win over Turkey on Friday. Shaun Tsakiris’ men were able to accomplish what they could not do against Portugal as they defended a one-goal lead until the final whistle.

A heavily changed starting lineup saw six players earn their first start at the Nike International Friendlies. The backline was largely unchanged other than Mason Judge stepping in for the first time this tournament. Chituru Odunze started behind them in between the goalposts as he made his first start of the tournament

Peter Stroud joined Tayvon Gray and Gio Reyna in the midfield while Andre Luiz Costa, Ricardo Pepi, and Daniel Robles all featured in the attack Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

The U.S. got off to a good start in this match as they had multiple opportunities to take a lead in the first half. Tayvon Gray’s headed-effort in the opening minutes flashed across goal while Pepi had an acrobatic effort later in the half that sailed over the bar.

In similar fashion to their match on Wednesday, Tsakiris’ men were able to break the deadlock before halftime. Pepi’s goal in the 45th minute gave the U.S. the lead. The FC Dallas Academy player took a shot from outside the penalty area that snuck into the near post to give his team a 1-0 lead.

Just like Wednesday’s match, the U.S. would head into halftime hoping to be able to fend off their opponents for another 45 minutes.

On this occasion, the U.S. U-17 MNT were able to keep the clean sheet and pick up three points. Despite Turkey winning dangerous set pieces, Odunze and his defenders were able to prevent Turkey from equalizing.

The U.S. U-17’s will return to action on Sunday against Brazil where their destiny is in their own hands. While currently level with Portugal in the table on points, the U.S. sit in second due to goal differential. A big win against Brazil on Sunday could see the U.S. win another Nike International Friendly Tournament.