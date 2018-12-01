U.S. U-20 international Sergino Dest scores first goal for Ajax II

Sergino Dest has had to fight for playing time with Ajax II in the Dutch Eerste Divisie, appearing only three times coming into Friday’s league showdown with FC Twente. The 18-year-old made the most of his second start of the season, as Ajax II rolled to three points.

Dest scored his first goal for the club, while playing the full 90 minutes in a 5-2 road win at De Grolsch Veste.

With the sides sitting level at 1-1, Dest slotted home in the 38th minute to swing the match back into the visitors favor. After being played into the right side of the box, Dest shot a right-footed effort into the bottom-left corner.

38. Doelpunt #JongAjax! Sergino Dest is het eindstation van een fraaie aanval: 1-2! 🔥#twejaj — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) November 30, 2018

It was Dest’s first match with Ajax II since helping the U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team to its second consecutive Concacaf Championship title on Nov. 21st.

The victory for Ajax II now has them in 11th place on 21 points. Dest will aim for another start on Dec. 7th at home against FC Oss.