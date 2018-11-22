U.S. U-20 MNT downs Mexico to claim back-to-back Concacaf Championships

Being able to go unbeaten in any tournament is impressive. Defeating your biggest rivals in the final makes lifting the championship that much more memorable.

The U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team made it back-to-back Concacaf Championship titles with a 2-0 finals victory over rivals Mexico in Bradenton on Wednesday evening.

Alex Mendez capped off a superb tournament, scoring a brace in the triumph.

Mendez broke the deadlock in the 16th minute, rifling home first time just outside of the box. The midfielder’s left-footed shot found the bottom-right corner.

Brady Scott made an important kick save in the 42nd minute to keep Tab Ramos’ side in front.

Quickly into the second-half, Mendez doubled his tally to add to the hosts advantage.

A clever 1-2 with Paxton Pomykal allowed Mendez to strike home his eighth goal of the tournament, after he slid home from close range.

Scott continued his strong performance in goal, keeping out a pair of good efforts from Mexico later in the half. Mendez missed out on a hat trick, rattling the left post with a beautifully taken free kick.

At the final whistle, the U.S. U-20’s got to celebrate over Mexico with a comfortable championship win.

Ramos’ side will now head into a break before reconvening ahead of next summer’s 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup.