USMNT drops two spots to 25th in latest FIFA rankings

After a pair of tough defeats in November, the U.S. Men’s National Team has dropped two places to 25th in the latest FIFA rankings.

The USMNT lost to fifth-ranked England and 18th-ranked Italy since the previous ranking in October.

25th overall is good for second amongst Concacaf teams, as 17th-ranked Mexico also dropped a place since October. El Tri lost a pair of 2-0 friendlies this month to Argentina which saw them fall a place in the rankings.

Costa Rica moved up a place to 36th, while Jamaica fell once to 54th. Honduras (62nd), El Salvador (70th), Panama (71st), Canada (78th), Curacao (80th), and Trinidad & Tobago (92nd) round out the Concacaf representatives in the top 100.

Meanwhile, Belgium remained the No. 1 ranked team in FIFA’s rankings, despite a recent 5-2 loss to Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League. The top five saw no movement, as France, Brazil, Croatia, and England all stayed in their places. Portugal jumped up a place to No. 6 while Uruguay fell to seventh.

Here’s the full top 10:

1.) Belgium
2.) France
3.) Brazil
4.) Croatia
5.) England
6.) Portugal
7.) Uruguay
8.) Switzerland
9.) Spain
10.) Denmark

, , Featured, International Soccer, U.S. Men's National Team

