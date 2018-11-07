Wednesday UCL Rewind: Man United use late goals to top Juventus, City thump Shakhtar, and more

Wednesday’s Matchday 4 fixtures started off with Valencia topping Young Boys in a 3-1 match played in Spain. The other early kickoff saw Roma exit Russia with all three points following a 2-1 win over CSKA Moscow.

Group F saw TSG Hoffenheim score a pair of second-half goals to split the points with Lyon despite playing with 10-men after Kasim Nuhu’s 51st-minute red card. Elsewhere in Group F, Manchester City thumped Shakhtar Donetsk in England with a 6-0 win.

Bayern München’s unbeaten start to the UCL campaign continued as the Germans fought off AEK Athens. Benfica and Ajax split the points with goals from Jonas and Dusan Tadic. Manchester United scored two late goals to top Juventus in Turin while Real Madrid had a comfortable win defeating Viktoria Plzen 5-0.

Here’s a closer look at some of Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League action:

Juventus 1, Manchester United 2

With two of the most well-known clubs in world football meeting in Turin, fans were expecting an entertaining match. While the clubs went into the break in a deadlock, the second half delivered.

Cristiano Ronaldo welcomed his former club to the Allianz Stadium with a goal in the 65th minute. Leonardo Bonucci played the ball over the top to the Portuguese forward and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner made no mistake. Despite the degree of difficulty, Ronaldo blasted the ball past David de Gea to open the scoring.

Manchester United equaled from a Juan Mata set piece in the 86th minute. Just seven minutes after coming onto the pitch, the Spaniard curled a free kick over the Juventus wall to level the scoreline. Then, in the dying moments, Juventus conceded another set-piece goal. Ashley Young’s free kick aimed at the far post took a couple of bounces before hitting Alex Sandro and finding the back of the goal to give United all three points.

Viktoria Plzen 0, Real Madrid 5

After narrowly beating Viktoria Plzen in Madrid, Los Blancos took care of business with a 5-0 win in Czech Republic. Karim Benzema got the visitors rolling with some clever footwork inside Viktoria Plzen’s area before slotting home the opening goal in the 21st minute. Casemiro’s headed effort in the 23rd minute doubled his side’s lead.

Karim Benzema found his second goal of the night heading home Madrid’s third in the 37th minute from close range. Goals continued coming in pairs for the visitors as Gareth Bale scored just minutes later to give his side a 4-0 lead heading into the halftime break.

Vinicius Junior made his first UCL appearance of his young career and made an immediate impact. The Brazilian led a Madrid counterattack and smartly slowed the play down to allow for an overlapping Toni Kroos. The German received the ball and cleverly curled the ball over the Viktoria Plzen goalkeeper.

Manchester City 6, Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City also had an inflated scoreline as the English champions got off to a quick start. Riyad Mahrez drew in multiple defenders on the right side of the penalty area before sending in a driven pass to David Silva who tapped home from close range in the 13th minute.

Raheem Sterling carried his excellent form into UCL play with a wonderful individual goal in the 49th minute. The young winger ran through the middle of the pitch before cutting the ball onto his dominant right foot and unleashing a shot from just inside the penalty area.

City’s fifth goal came from Riyad Mahrez as he capped off a wonderful counter-attack in the 84th minute. Gabriel Jesus bagged a hat-trick on the day beginning with two penalty kicks. The Brazilian’s third of the day came in dying moments of the game as he chipped Andriy Pyatov.

Here are the remaining results from Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League action:

Bayern München 2-0 AEK Athens

Benfica 1-1 Ajax

Lyon 2-2 TSG Hoffenheim

Cska Moscow 1-2 Roma

Valencia 3-1 Young Boys