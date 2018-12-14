Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Sargent, Pulisic to meet in first Bundesliga showdown

Josh Sargent recently became the latest member of the U.S. Men’s National Team to make his Bundesliga debut. The 18-year-old kicked off his first appearance with a bang and will now meet a familiar foe this weekend.

Sargent and Werder Bremen will aim to follow up last weekend’s victory with a trip to Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. The duo are two of many young faces with the USMNT but will look to continue to grow their games abroad. It will also be the first-ever meeting between Sargent and Pulisic in the Bundesliga, should they both feature.

Elswhere, Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United. Tim Ream will encounter his third London Derby of the season in all competitions as Fulham face West Ham United at Craven Cottage. Geoff Cameron headlines the EFL Championship action this weekend with QPR hosting Middlesbrough.

Bobby Wood faces a tough test against Bayern Munich, while John Brooks returns from suspension for Wolfsburg on Friday. Ethan Horvath continues to start for Club Brugge and will face a road match this weekend. Jonathan Amon returned to league action a week ago, and now will seek a start for Nordsjaelland.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Tim Ream and Fulham face West Ham United on Saturday.

U-23 PDL 2

Gboly Ariyibi and Nottingham Forest face Crewe Alexandria on Monday.

Premier League 2 Division 1

Gideon Zelalem and Arsenal face Blackburn Rovers on Monday.

Premier League 2 Division 2

Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Nottingham Forest on Monday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Brentford on Saturday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

France

LIGUE 1

Timothy Weah and PSG face Dijon on Saturday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face Guingamp on Sunday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Weston McKennie, Haji Wright and Schalke face Augsburg on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Timothy Tillman and Nurnberg on Friday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Bayer Leverkusen.

Bobby Wood and Hannover face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Caleb Stanko and Freiburg on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face St Pauli on Saturday.

Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Regensburg on Sunday.

Terrence Boyd, McKinze Gaines and Darmstadt face Erzgebirge Aue on Sunday.

Joe Gyau and Duisberg face Hamburg on Friday.

REGIONALLIGA

Brady Scott and Koln II face Essen on Saturday.

Mexico

LIGA MX

Joe Corona and Club America face Cruz Azul on Sunday.

Portugal

SEGUNDA LIGA

Keaton Parks and Benfica B face UD Oliveirense on Saturday.

Spain

SEGUNDA DIVISION

Shaq Moore and Reus Deportiu face Cordoba on Saturday.

Denmark

SUPERLIGAEN

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Esbjerg on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis and Hobro face AGF Aarhus on Monday.

Michael Lansing and Aalborg face Odense on Friday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard face Feyenoord on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and NAC Breda face FC Zwolle on Saturday.

Desevio Payne and Excelsior face AZ Alkmaar on Saturday.

Eerste Divisie

Sergino Dest and Jong Ajax face Almere City on Friday.

Kyle Scott and Telstar face Jong PSV on Friday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Cercle Brugge on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk on Saturday.

Juan Torres and Lokeren face Sint-Truiden on Saturday.

Scotland

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman and Hibernian face Celtic on Sunday.

LEAGUE ONE

Kevin Silva and Raith Rovers face Dumbarton on Saturday.

Austria

BUNDESLIGA

Josh Gatt and Rheindorf Altach face Hartberg on Sunday.

Switzerland

SWISS PRO LEAGUE

Kekuta Manneh and FC St Gallen face FC Luzern on Sunday.