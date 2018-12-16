Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Novakovich, Hyndman, and more

After playing only 31 minutes over the past month, Fortuna Sittard forward Andrija Novakovich finally got back into the team’s starting lineup on Sunday. The 22-year-old contributed hugely in his first start since Oct. 21st, assisting on the game-winning goal as Sittard downed Feyenoord 2-0 away from home.

Following a scoreless first-half, Novakovich set up Lars Hutten in the 51st minute which proved to be the decisive opener. A slick cut back was followed up with a composed pass to Hutten who finished nicely.

The victory for Sittard was their first since Nov. 24th which helps them to 10th place in the Eredivisie table. As for the U.S. Men’s National Team forward, hopefully this performance leads to more points in the coming weeks.

Elsewhere, Emerson Hyndman put in a strong shift in Hibernian’s 2-0 victory over Scottish Premier League champs Celtic. Ethan Horvath kept his sixth clean sheet in all competitions for Club Brugge. Shaq Moore continued to earn a starting role for Reus Deportiu in Spain’s second tier.

Andrew Wooten found the back of the net for German second tier side Sandhausen, while Haji Wright got more first team minutes with Schalke. Keaton Parks played the full 90 minutes for Benfica B. Josh Gatt scored for Rheindorf Altach in a lopsided league victory at home.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Tim Ream started and played 45 minutes in Fulham’s 2-0 loss to West Ham United on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin did not dress in Newcastle United’s 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday. (Suspension)

Danny Williams did not dress for Huddersfield Town. (Selection)

U-23 PDL 2

Gboly Ariyibi and Nottingham Forest face Crewe Alexandria on Monday.

Premier League 2 Division 1

Gideon Zelalem and Arsenal face Blackburn Rovers on Monday.

Premier League 2 Division 2

Luca De La Torre and Fulham’s match with Wolverhampton Wanderers was postponed.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Cameron Carter-Vickers came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Swansea City’s 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron did not dress in QPR’s 2-1 win over Middlesbrough on Saturday. (Injury)

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Nottingham Forest on Monday.

Eric Lichaj did not dress in Hull City’s 2-0 win over Brentford on Saturday. (Injury)

Antonee Robinson did not dress in Wigan Athletic’s 1-0 loss to Ipswich Town on Saturday. (Injury)

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch started and played 84 minutes in Sunderland’s 2-1 win over Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

France

LIGUE 1

Timothy Weah and PSG’s match with Dijon was postponed.

Matt Miazga and Nantes match with Montpellier was postponed.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes match with Guingamp was postponed.

Ligue 2

Quentin Westberg started and played 90 minutes in Auxerre’s 0-0 draw with Chateauroux on Friday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Christian Pulisic came off the bench and played one minute in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 win over Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Josh Sargent came off the bench and played seven minutes for Werder Bremen.

Haji Wright came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Schalke’s 1-1 draw with Augsburg on Saturday.

Weston McKennie dressed but did not play for Schalke.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-0 win over Nuremburg on Friday.

Fabian Johnson came off the bench and played 16 minutes in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 0-0 draw with Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman did not dress for Nuremburg. (Selection)

Timmy Chandler did not dress in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday. (Injury)

Bobby Wood dressed but did not play in Hannover’s 4-0 win over Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales did not dress in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-0 win over Freiburg on Saturday.

Caleb Stanko did not dress for Freiburg.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Julian Green started and played 57 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 2-0 loss to St Pauli on Saturday.

Andrew Wooten started, scored ONE goal, and played 77 minutes in Sandhausen’s 2-2 draw with Regensburg on Sunday.

Joe Gyau came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Duisberg’s 2-1 loss to Hamburg on Friday.

Terrence Boyd dressed but did not play in Darmstadt’s 2-2 draw with Erzgebirge Aue on Sunday.

McKinze Gaines did not dress for Darmstadt.

REGIONALLIGA

Brady Scott did not dress in Koln II’s 1-0 win over Essen on Saturday.

Mexico

LIGA MX

Joe Corona and Club America face Cruz Azul on Sunday.

Portugal

SEGUNDA LIGA

Keaton Parks started and played 90 minutes in Benfica B’s 5-0 win over UD Oliveirense on Saturday.

Spain

SEGUNDA DIVISION

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Reus Deportiu’s 1-1 draw with Cordoba on Saturday.

Denmark

SUPERLIGAEN

Jonathan Amon came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 3-0 loss to Esbjerg on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis and Hobro face AGF Aarhus on Monday.

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play in Aalborg’s 2-1 win over Odense on Friday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Sittard’s 2-0 win over Feyenoord on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown dressed but did not play in NAC Breda’s 0-0 draw with FC Zwolle on Saturday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in Excelsior’s 2-1 loss to AZ Alkmaar on Saturday.

Eerste Divisie

Sergino Dest did not dress in Jong Ajax’s 3-2 win over Almere City on Friday.

Kyle Scott dressed but did not play in Telstar’s 4-2 loss to Jong PSV on Friday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath started and played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 0-0 draw with Kortrijk on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 90 minutes for Kortrijk.

Kenny Saief did not dress in Anderlecht’s 2-1 loss to Cercle Brugge on Sunday.

Juan Torres did not dress in Lokeren’s 2-0 win over Sint-Truiden on Saturday.

Scotland

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman started and played 90 minutes in Hibernian’s 2-0 win over Celtic on Sunday.

LEAGUE ONE

Kevin Silva dressed but did not play in Raith Rovers 4-2 win over Dumbarton on Saturday.

Austria

BUNDESLIGA

Josh Gatt started, scored ONE goal, and played 53 minutes in Rheindorf Altach’s 6-1 win over Hartberg on Sunday.

Switzerland

SWISS PRO LEAGUE

Kekuta Manneh dressed but did not play in FC St Gallen’s 2-1 loss to FC Luzern on Sunday.