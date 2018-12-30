Atlanta United signs MLS veteran Brek Shea to one-year deal

Brek Shea is on the move to the defending MLS champs.

The 28-year-old signed a one-year deal on Sunday, adding a versatile veteran to Frank De Boer’s squad. Shea has played in both defense and midfield throughout his career, and will fill the void left by the departure of Greg Garza.

“We’re pleased to add a player of Brek’s caliber and versatility to the club,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. “He has significant experience, playing numerous years in MLS, overseas and for the U.S. Men’s National Team, and will be a great addition to our locker room.”

Shea has spent the last two years with the Vancouver Whitecaps, appearing in 28 matches in 2018. In total, he has made 205 combined MLS appearances during stints with FC Dallas, Orlando City, and Vancouver.

He has also won 34 caps for the U.S. Men’s National Team and saw a short spell in England with Stoke City back in 2013-14.

Atlanta’s 2019 campaign kicks off in February with a two-legged tie against Costa Rican champions Herediano in the Round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League.