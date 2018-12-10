SBISoccer.com

Carleton suspended by Atlanta United for violating team rules

One Atlanta United player was conspicuously absent from the MLS Cup-winning side’s celebration on Saturday night, and from its victory parade on Monday.

18-year-old midfielder Andrew Carleton was not at Saturday’s MLS Cup final and was reportedly suspended for violating team rules the night before.

While the club didn’t offer an explanation, the suspension could be for a social media post he made on Friday night showing him out partying the night before MLS Cup.

Atlanta United’s PR team confirmed the suspension, but did not go into detail.

Carleton had not been on the squad at any point during the playoffs and probably wouldn’t have been in the lineup regardless. The last time he played in a match was the regular season home finale against the Chicago Fire.

He has nine total appearances with the senior team totalling only 165 minutes of action. He has one assist and has not scored yet.

