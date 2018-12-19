Dates announced for Concacaf Champions League round of 16

The road to the Concacaf Champions League begins on February 19, 20 and 21 for the five Major League Soccer teams involved in the competition.

Toronto FC plays the first continental game of any MLS team at 8 p.m. ET on February 19, while the Houston Dynamo play later that night.

The New York Red Bulls open up their CCL campaign on February 20, while Sporting Kansas City and Atlanta United begin their North American slates on Thursday, February 21.

Sporting KC is the only team of the five to host the first leg, while Toronto, Houston and the Red Bulls will play in their home stadiums in the second leg.

Atlanta plays at home in the second leg, but it won’t be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium due to a previously scheduled event at the venue.

The second leg of Atlanta’s round-of-16 series will be played at Fifth Third Bank Stadium on the campus of Kennesaw State University.

Round of 16 Schedule

Tuesday, February 19

Tigres at Saprissa (8 p.m. ET)

Toronto FC at Club Atletico Independiente (8 p.m. ET)

Houston Dynamo at Guastatoya (10 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, February 20

Santos Laguna at Marathon (8 p.m, ET)

New York Red Bulls at Atletico Pantoja (8 p.m. ET)

Monterrey at Alianza (10 p.m. ET)

Thursday, February 21

Toluca at Sporting Kansas City (8 p.m. ET)

Atlanta United at Herediano (10 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, February 26

Guastatoya at Houston Dynamo (8 p.m. ET)

Club Atletico Independiente at Toronto FC (8 p.m. ET)

Saprissa at Tigres (10 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, February 27

Atletico Pantoja at New York Red Bulls (8 p.m. ET)

Marathon at Santos Laguna (8 p.m. ET)

Alianza at Monterrey (10 p.m. ET)

Thursday, February 28

Herediano at Atlanta United (8 p.m. ET)

Sporting Kansas City at Toluca (10 p.m. ET)