DeLeon, Toia selected in MLS Re-Entry Draft

Three players were taken in the first stage of the MLS Re-Entry Draft on Friday afternoon.

The highlight of the group was Toronto FC selecting defender Nick DeLeon from D.C. United.

Goalkeeper Andre Rawls went to the Colorado Rapids and left back Donny Toia returns to Real Salt Lake, where he originally signed in 2011 as their first ever homegrown player.

DeLeon had made 180 appearances for D.C since he was first taken in the 2012 MLS Draft. He has 13 career regular season goals and scored an extra time equalizer for D.C. in their playoff loss to the Columbus Crew last October. The 28-year-old Phoenix native was eligible for the Re-Entry Draft after his option was declined following the 2018 season.

As for the other two, Rawls is slated to become backup to Tim Howard in Colorado after they traded Zac McMath away. Toia arrives at RSL from Orlando City, where he only appeared in four matches in 2018.