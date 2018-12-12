SBISoccer.com

FC Cincinnati acquires Costa Rican defender Kendall Waston

FC Cincinnati continued to load up on MLS talent with the acquisition of two-time MLS Best XI defender Kendall Waston.

The Costa Rican National Team centerback is heading to the former USL outfit from the Vancouver Whitecaps in exchange for $450,000 in General Allocation Money, $300,000 in Targeted Allocation Money, and a 2019 international roster spot.

The Whitecaps will also receive $75,000 in GAM should Waston reach certain performance-based incentives with Cincinnati. Waston will also occupy a domestic roster spot due to being a U.S. permanent resident.

“Kendall has been one of the best players in MLS since he arrived in this league,” FC Cincinnati Head Coach Alan Koch said. “He will be a cornerstone of our club and we couldn’t be happier to have him join our group for our first MLS season.”

Waston has won 30 caps with Los Ticos, scoring six goals and adding one assist. He made his World Cup debut this past summer in Russia.

Domestically, he made 115 appearances with the Whitecaps from 2014-18 scoring 14 goals and registering four assists.

He joins a roster that has already added fellow MLS players including Greg Garza, Fanendo Adi, Fatai Alashe, and Darren Mattocks.

