FC Cincinnati acquires Greg Garza via trade with Atlanta United

FC Cincinnati continued to bring in talent ahead of their inaugural MLS campaign, with the acquisition of a recent champion.

FCC struck a deal with MLS Cup Champions Atlanta United for left back Greg Garza, sending $250,000 in General Allocation Money and $200,000 in Targeted Allocation Money to the Five Stripes.

Garza joined the Five Stripes from Liga MX side, Club Tijuana. He made 37 appearances over his two seasons with Tata Martino’s side.

He began his professional career with Sporting CP’s U-19 side in Portugal before moving to Estoril Praia. Garza has spent the bulk of his playing career with Tijuana, serving from 2012-17 with a loan spell at Atlas in 2016.

The 26-year-old also has won 10 caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team, with his last coming in January 2017.

Garza becomes the latest MLS player to join the former USL outfit, following Fanendo Adi and Fatai Alashe. FC Cincinnati also selected five MLS players in Tuesday’s Expansion Draft, with Roland Lamah and Darren Mattocks headlining the choices.