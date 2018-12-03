Hibernian boss Lennon mulling over to keep Hyndman past January

Emerson Hyndman’s first stint in Scotland saw the U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder score four goals for Rangers in 2016. This year, Hyndman has found it tough to replicate the same form for Hibernian as he aims for a consistent spot in Neil Lennon’s starting line-up.

The 22-year-old joined Hibs on-loan from AFC Bournemouth this summer, but has only made six starts in 14 league matches due to a mixture of injuries and selection decisions. Due to a recent injury following a 1-0 league defeat to St. Johnstone back on Nov. 3rd, Hyndman has continued to miss out on important minutes as the Scottish Premier League side aims to fight up the table.

Lennon praised the midfielder’s ability but feels he will need to prove more in order to stay with the club past January’s Transfer Window.

“It’s too early to say,” Lennon said. “He’s played well in patches and hopefully he’ll be back for six of the games between now and January, and he can make a good contribution because he’s a good player.”

Hibs are currently eighth in the SPFL, but have failed to win in their last six matches. Being outscored 11-4 during that span has not helped their cause, while injuries to Hyndman and several others have added to the team’s pain.

With seven matches remaining before a short break in January, Hyndman will need to prove his worth while the team looks to gain momentum ahead of the second-half of the season.

“We just need to maybe scratch out a result here and there,” Lennon said. “I’m not making a huge issue out of it because we’re not a million miles away. But the longer it goes on, the more questions you will get asked, the more likely their heads might drop. We have to keep their tails up because they are a good group.”

Hibernian is next in action on Dec. 5th at Easter Road against St. Mirren.