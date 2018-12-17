Joe Corona, Club America wins Liga MX Apertura title

It had been a while since Joe Corona got to savor the feeling of lifting a domestic trophy in Liga MX. Six years after his only winning campaign, Corona will now get the chance to party once again.

The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder helped Club America to the Liga MX Apertura title on Sunday, with the visitors downing Cruz Azul 2-0 in the second leg at Estadio Azteca.

Corona played the full 90 minutes on Thursday’s first leg in Mexico City and came off the bench to help shut down Azul in the final 15 minutes.

Mexican defender Edson Alvarez scored in both the 51st and 90th minutes to seal Club America’s first domestic title since 2014 and their 14th league title in club history.

As for Corona, it was his 10th appearance of the season in what was his second loan spell from Club Tijuana. With his parent club battling for consistency at the opposite end of the league table, Corona will now celebrate what has been a impressive Apertura season for Club America.

The 28-year-old will now head into a short break before possibly receiving a call-up to the USMNT January camp in 2019.