Lewis added to USMNT roster for first international call up

Jonathan Lewis has received his first call up to the U.S. Men’s National Team after his second professional season.

The New York City FC forward was added to the USMNT January Camp roster on Friday. He will join the team at the Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista, California on January 6.

This is his first call into the senior team, but Lewis was part of the U.S. U-20 National Team that won the Concacaf Championship in 2017.

He made 14 appearances for NYCFC in 2018 and he scored one goal. He also played five games for Louisville City FC of the USL on a loan spell towards the end of the season.

Lewis was NYCFC’s first pick in the 2017 MLS Draft and is a Generation adidas graduate.

The USMNT will play friendlies against Panama on January 27 in Glendale, Arizona and Costa Rica on San Jose on February 2 to round out the camp.