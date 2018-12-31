Lynden Gooch signs new deal with Sunderland

A week after celebrating his 23rd birthday, Lynden Gooch has earned himself a new extension with Sunderland.

The U.S. Men’s National Team winger signed a three-and-a-half year extension on Monday, which will see him remain with the club until at least 2022.

Despite the Black Cats successive relegations to the third tier of English football, Gooch has upped his performances with 2018 being his best yet. He has tallied five goals and seven assists in 22 league matches this season, which has the Black Cats in sitting in third place in League One.

“I am glad to get it all done because the manager has given me a lot of opportunities,” Gooch said. “He has shown faith in me when I haven’t been playing well at times, but I’m delighted to be in this first team and playing because that’s the most important thing at my age.

“The club has completely changed since the summer and the manager was a big reason for me wanting to stay. He has had a big impact on me this season and given me the license to do what I do best. Hopefully I can continue to show the form I have done in the first-half of the season and help us get promoted.”

Gooch’s strong campaign could very well see him recalled into the USMNT fold under Gregg Berhalter. He has won four caps so far, with his last coming this past summer.

“Lynden’s contribution to the season has been evident in terms of his form and what he has given us with goals and assists,” Sunderland boss Jack Ross said. “I hope it is a reflection of how young players see the club, as a platform for them to progress their career.

“Lynden can get to where he wants in the game with us, so we’re delighted, and I’m delighted for him because I’ve forged a close relationship with him in a short period of time. His hard work has been rewarded and hopefully now he can be a big part in the club’s future as well.”