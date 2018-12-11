Mattocks, Lamah highlight FC Cincinnati's expansion draft haul

FC Cincinnati had five picks in Tuesday’s expansion draft, and they certainly had experienced attackers in mind when it started.

The Orange and Blue took a pair of experienced MLS attackers with their first two picks in the draft. They started by taking Darren Mattocks from D.C. United. The Jamaican scored a career-high ten goals in 2018. He was D.C.’s primary striker until Wayne Rooney arrived in the middle of the season. The 28-year-old has played for the Portland Timbers and Vancouver Whitecaps in his time in MLS.

Cincinnati took Whitecaps striker Kei Kamara with their second pick, but he was traded to the Colorado Rapids for an international roster spot. He will sign a two-year contract with the Rapids.

With their third pick, they took 30-year-old FC Dallas winger Roland Lamah. He’s been in MLS for two seasons after joining Dallas from Belgian outlet, Anderlecht. He has 19 goals in 61 games over those two years and is a reliable speed player out wide. His option was declined this winter, so Cincinnati will need to negotiate a new deal to keep him.

FCC wrapped up their expansion draft by selecting midfielder Eric Alexander from the Houston Dynamo and defender Hassan Ndam from the New York Red Bulls.

Alexander made 31 appearances for the Dynamo last year, scoring once and tallying two assists. Ndam spent most of the year in the USL with the New York Red Bulls II. The 20-year-old was nominated for the USL’s Young Player of the Year Award.