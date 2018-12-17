MLS Ticker: Agudelo re-signs with Revs, Evans retires, and more

Juan Agudelo has signed a new deal with the New England Revolution that will see the forward him play a sixth season with the team.

“Juan has been an integral member of our team over the last five years, and ensuring that he remained here in New England was a priority for us this offseason,” Revolution General Manager Michael Burns said. “We believe his best years as a player are still ahead of him, and we look forward to seeing Juan in a Revolution jersey in 2019 and beyond.”

Agudelo has 32 goals and 14 assists since he first arrived with the club in 2013 from Chivas USA. In his eight year MLS career he has 43 goals in 187 appearances.

Brad Evans retires

After a dozen years in MLS with three different teams, midfielder/defender Brad Evans is hanging up his boots.

“The last 12 years have been an absolute privilege, and there are so many teammates, players, coaches and fans who I am excited to thank,” Evans said. “I’m extremely proud to have represented Seattle Sounders FC, Sporting Kansas City and the United States and appreciate every opportunity I have been given. Although my playing career has ended, I look forward to keeping the special relationships I’ve made throughout my time in Major League Soccer.”

Evans spent parts of his MLS career with the Seattle Sounders, where he captained the side to four U.S. Open Cup championships and one MLS Cup title. He began his career with the Columbus Crew and won MLS Cup in 2008 with them. He finished his career with Sporting Kansas City last year.

Evans made 27 caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Dynamo acquire Duvall from Impact

The Houston Dynamo have swung a deal with the Montreal Impact to bring in defender Chris Duvall.

The Dynamo sent over a third round pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft in exchange for Duvall, who had spent the last two seasons with the Impact. He made 14 starts for them last season, but the last one of those came on July 14. He only made one substitute appearance after then. Montreal will also cover an unspecified portion of his 2019 salary.

“The addition of Chris will strengthen our defensive group as we prepare for the upcoming season,” said Dynamo Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Jordan. “He joins our club at a prime age and brings extensive league, playoff and Champions League experience, which will be important for our group moving forward.”

Union re-sign Fabinho, Creavalle, Przybylko

The Philadelphia Union have resigned a trio of players to new deals.

Midfielder Warren Creavalle returns to the team after previously being out of contract after 2018. Defender Fabinho and forward Kacper Przybylko will also return after having their options originally declined.

“We are pleased to have reached agreements for all three players to return to our club,”said Union Sporting Director Ernst Tanner. “Fabinho is such an important leader for our club, a valued player and person who truly is the heartbeat of our locker room. Warren’s ball-winning skills fit well under our tactical philosophy, and we are encouraged with Kacper’s progress in regaining full fitness. All three are important depth pieces for us and we look forward to welcoming them back.”

Fabinho has started 110 games for the Union over his six years with the club. He has a pair of goals and six assists in that time. Creavalle will spend a fifth season in Philly and has made 62 regular season appearances since coming over from Toronto FC in a trade. Finally, Przybylko comes back after missing last season with a foot injury suffered while playing for FC Kaiserslautern in the German 2. Bundesliga.

NYCFC announce preseason friendlies in Nashville

New York City FC will play a preseason friendly against Nashville SC of the USL. The match will take place on February 22, 2019 at First Tennessee Park.

“We’re really excited to go to Nashville to play a friendly match against a very good USL side in front of some of the country’s best supporters,” head coach Dominic Torrent said. “I was very impressed with their debut season as they made the playoffs and knocked off a MLS team in the US Open Cup. It’ll be a great challenge for us as we make final preparations for the season opener.”