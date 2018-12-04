Report: Chelsea pushing for January transfer for Pulisic

Christian Pulisic is no stranger to transfer rumors, but reports indicate he has a very large and very serious suitor lining up for his services.

The Evening Standard is reporting that the U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder is the target of an official offer by Chelsea in the English Premier League.

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly asking or £70 million for him and Chelsea’s offer is supposedly below that price. The London club is hoping to buy him during the January transfer window.

Pulisic has a year and a half left on his deal at Dortmund and has not discussed the possibility of an extension. He has been with the club since he was 16-years-old. He made his first team debut in January 2016 and his role at the club has grown stronger ever since. He has ten goals in 76 total appearances so far.

Liverpool, which is managed by Pulisic’s former coach Jurgen Klopp, has also been linked to the USMNT star, and he’s been said to prefer the Reds as a destination should they also be interested.