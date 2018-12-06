Report: Newcastle nearing in on deal for Miguel Almiron

Atlanta United playmaker Miguel Almiron has been on the radar for several teams in the English Premier League. However, a new side has joined the mix and reportedly is close to making a deal for the Paraguayan’s services.

According to ESPN, Newcastle United has joined the race to sign the midfielder. The Magpies are seeking to sign Almiron on a loan deal with an option to buy him following the 2018-19 campaign.

Newcastle is set to pay the Five Stripes £15 million for Almiron, which will give the 25-year-old his first taste of European football.

Almiron has played a huge part in Atlanta United’s run to Saturday’s MLS Cup Final, scoring 11 goals and adding 13 assists in 36 regular season matches. He has also chipped in a goal this playoffs.

The Paraguayan international recorded nine goals and eight assists last season on his way to winning the 2017 MLS Newcomer of the Year Award, in Atlanta’s inaugural MLS campaign. He began his professional career with Cerro Porteno in his native country, before moving to Argentinian outfit Lanus in 2015.

No official deal has been confirmed yet between Newcastle and Atlanta but Almiron will look to play a big part in Saturday’s MLS Cup Final at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the Portland Timbers.