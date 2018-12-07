Report: Sounders sign Jordan Morris to five-year extension

Jordan Morris did not play a minute of the 2018 MLS season for the Seattle Sounders, but the homegrown forward will remain with the club for a lengthy period after signing a new deal on Thursday.
The 24-year-old signed a five-year contract with the Sounders which includes three guaranteed seasons and two options year, the Athletic reported. If Morris plays out the entire contract he will earn roughly $1 million per year, according to the report.
Morris suffered a torn ACL which kept him out the entire 2018 campaign, and will be eager to get back onto the pitch next Spring. The 2016 MLS Rookie of the Year, scored 14 goals in his debut season while assisting on four as well in 40 appearances with the club.
2017 was a tougher season for the former Stanford product, as he only found the back of the net three times in 25 appearances. Morris suffered his injury last February in Concacaf Champions League play with Seattle, and has also missed out on possible chances with the U.S. Men’s National Team.
Since making his international debut in 2014, Morris has earned 25 caps with the USMNT, scoring five goals.
Brian Schmetzer’s side finished second in the Western Conference this season, thanks to a strong second-half of the season. Despite their 59 regular season points, the Sounders were eliminated by eventual West winners and Cascadia rivals, Portland.
That’s pretty much saying Morris is going to be a career MLS guy….Unless he has an absolute monster season, where European clubs will pay for his services, Seattle is pretty much declaring his ceiling…Big risk as well considering he’s coming back from the ACL injury…Probably plenty of fine print
LikeLike
Yeah- that kind of seemed a fair bet anyhow. The selfish part of me thinks that a real shame as he has natural talent (in many areas it seems if he got into Stanford) But, hey…. not everyone is wired to want or need to prove anything, to be the best of the very very best or to have to fulfill our projected needs for them. And if you’re not and go and do it anyway to please others- it ain’t going to work anyhow. Too thine self be true I say. Living near ones family, playing professional soccer making 1m in a great city sounds a pretty damn good life. Good on him. I hope he gets his health and his technical game super right and flourishes his way.
LikeLike
Waste of money
LikeLike