Report: Sounders sign Jordan Morris to five-year extension

Jordan Morris did not play a minute of the 2018 MLS season for the Seattle Sounders, but the homegrown forward will remain with the club for a lengthy period after signing a new deal on Thursday.

The 24-year-old signed a five-year contract with the Sounders which includes three guaranteed seasons and two options year, the Athletic reported. If Morris plays out the entire contract he will earn roughly $1 million per year, according to the report.

Morris suffered a torn ACL which kept him out the entire 2018 campaign, and will be eager to get back onto the pitch next Spring. The 2016 MLS Rookie of the Year, scored 14 goals in his debut season while assisting on four as well in 40 appearances with the club.

2017 was a tougher season for the former Stanford product, as he only found the back of the net three times in 25 appearances. Morris suffered his injury last February in Concacaf Champions League play with Seattle, and has also missed out on possible chances with the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Since making his international debut in 2014, Morris has earned 25 caps with the USMNT, scoring five goals.

Brian Schmetzer’s side finished second in the Western Conference this season, thanks to a strong second-half of the season. Despite their 59 regular season points, the Sounders were eliminated by eventual West winners and Cascadia rivals, Portland.