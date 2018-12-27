Report: Timbers deal Powell to FC Cincinnati for allocation money

The Portland Timbers figured to find a taker to help alleviate their surplus of right backs, and have reportedly found a trade partner.

The Timbers have traded Jamaican fullback Alvas Powell to FC Cincinnati in exchange for allocation money, the Oregonian reported on Wednesday.

The deal will reportedly net the Timbers $250,000 in general allocation money, and includes a 25 percent sell-on clause, meaning if FC Cincinnati sells Powell the Timbers will receive a quarter of any future transfer fee for the 24-year-old defender.

Powell had been a regular starter for the Timbers for the past four seasons, but lost his starting right back spot in the second half of 2018 when Zarek Valentin took over as Portland’s starter.

Now Powell joins an FC Cincinnati defense that already includes Kendall Waston and Greg Garza, giving the 2019 MLS expansion team the makings of a solid defense in year one.

The trade is the second made between the Timbers and FC Cincinnati, which acquired forward Fanendo Adi during the summer.