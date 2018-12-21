Richard Ledezma signs professional contract with PSV

Another U.S. Youth National Team player is headed to Europe.

Real Salt Lake Academy and U.S. Under-20 midfielder Richard Ledezma has signed a professional contract with Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.

The current Eredivisie leaders announced the signing on Friday. Ledezma will join PSV’s U-19 squad at the start of January where he will begin his European adventure.

The 18-year-old appeared five times in USL play throughout the 2018 season for the Real Monarchs gathering nearly 250 professional minutes. Throughout his time in the league Ledezma scored his first professional goal while also displaying his strong midfield ability.

I have signed my first professional contract with @psv 💪🏽thank you to all who believed in me , I can’t wait for what the future holds for me ! Thank you to my teammates , coaches, and friends that helped me accomplish this 🔴⚪️@zlebmada pic.twitter.com/gUXBTQjtX3 — Richard Ledezma (@richydezma) December 21, 2018

Ledezma joins a long list of young Americans who have made the jump over the Atlantic Ocean including fellow RSL Academy player Sebastian Soto, who is also a U.S. U-20 player.