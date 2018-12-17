Sarachan joins North Carolina FC as head coach

After leading the U.S. Men’s National Team on an interim basis for the last 12 months, Dave Sarachan is headed to the USL for his next coaching gig.

The former Chicago Fire head coach and LA Galaxy assistant was announced as head coach of North Carolina FC on Monday morning.

“Dave has been a highly respected leader for both club and country at every stop during his career and knows what it takes to grow a club, develop world class young talent, and win,” North Carolina FC president and general manager Curt Johnson said. “This is a huge moment for everyone that loves North Carolina Football Club and for soccer in the state of North Carolina.”

While bridging the gap between Bruce Arena and Gregg Berhalter, Sarachan led the USMNT to a 3-5-3 record in 2018 while bringing along the next generation of talent.

Sarachan joins a North Carolina FC side that finished ninth in the USL Eastern Conference in 2018, two points shy of a playoff berth.