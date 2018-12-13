SBISoccer.com

SBI Question of the Day: Which FC Cincinnati acquisition will have the biggest impact in 2019?

SBI Question of the Day: Which FC Cincinnati acquisition will have the biggest impact in 2019?

Featured

SBI Question of the Day: Which FC Cincinnati acquisition will have the biggest impact in 2019?

FC Cincinnati wasted zero time in getting its roster prepared for an immediate impact in Major League Soccer.

The former USL side made numerous trades and signings to start the offseason, bringing in top talent to a closely knit roster.

Under the leadership of head coach Alan Koch, FCC will look to make a splash in 2019 as it prepares to face the top teams that American soccer has to offer.

Greg Garza, Kendall Waston, Darren Mattocks, and Victor Ulloa all have joined the club during the roster-building frenzy and there will be more additions to come in the future.

As FCC continues to build its roster for 2019, we want to know who you think will have the biggest impact in the club’s first season.

If you don’t agree with any of these choices, let us know in the comments section below who else you think the team should acquire before the start of the season.

, , , Featured, Major League Soccer

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home