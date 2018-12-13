SBI Question of the Day: Which FC Cincinnati acquisition will have the biggest impact in 2019?

FC Cincinnati wasted zero time in getting its roster prepared for an immediate impact in Major League Soccer.

The former USL side made numerous trades and signings to start the offseason, bringing in top talent to a closely knit roster.

Under the leadership of head coach Alan Koch, FCC will look to make a splash in 2019 as it prepares to face the top teams that American soccer has to offer.

Greg Garza, Kendall Waston, Darren Mattocks, and Victor Ulloa all have joined the club during the roster-building frenzy and there will be more additions to come in the future.

As FCC continues to build its roster for 2019, we want to know who you think will have the biggest impact in the club’s first season.

If you don’t agree with any of these choices, let us know in the comments section below who else you think the team should acquire before the start of the season.