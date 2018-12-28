SBI View: Teaming up with Rodgers, Celtic could provide big boost for Timothy Weah

Timothy Weah’s time with Paris Saint-Germain may not come as immediately as the 18-year-old would like. Despite the forward’s talent and energy, starting over the likes of Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar is too much to ask at this point in his career.

Weah confirmed on Christmas Day that he would head out on loan this January from the Ligue 1 giants, a move he needs to make in order to earn more first-team minutes. In the past, Weah had been linked to fellow French top-flight sides, such as Amiens and Strasbourg, but of late it looks like Weah will be taking his talents to Scotland.

Glasgow giants and seven-time defending league champs Celtic have been linked with the U.S. Men’s National Team forward, and if that move becomes a reality it would be a match made in heaven for both parties.

Celtic has given the opportunity to several promising young players over the past few seasons, with Patrick Roberts, Moussa Dembele, and Scott Sinclair all seeing their play improve under Brendan Rodgers. All three players starred in Rodgers’ first season in charge at Celtic Park in 2016, combining for 47 goals and 22 assists. Even though Dembele was recently sold to Lyon and Roberts was not brought back from Manchester City, Sinclair has continued to be a bright spot for the Hoops.

For Weah, the opportunity to earn minutes will be available due to Celtic’s lack of depth at forward. Veteran Leigh Griffiths is currently out due to non-football reasons, while Odsonne Edouard has been the team’s only consistent option up top. Weah’s versatility could pose problems for several teams in the SPFL, with him being used as a second forward or on the wing.

Also, the opportunity to work with an experienced manager like Rodgers could also bode well for Weah. Rodgers has worked with several talented players in the past, with Steven Gerrard, Luis Suarez, Raheem Sterling, and Jordan Henderson all being regulars for their respective National Teams.

A strong second half of the season for Weah could very well see Celtic interested in retaining the forward long-term. It may not be the glitz and glamour of Ligue 1 or playing in Paris, but it will give Weah consistent opportunities to grow as a player and get him prepared for future call-ins with the USMNT.

Fellow USMNT midfielder Emerson Hyndman is the most recent example of a player using Scotland to improve his game. An impressive stint with Rangers allowed Hyndman to return to Scotland this fall with Hibernian where he has been a starter under Neil Lennon.

Weah’s ability could surely help a side like PSG in the future, but for now a move to Celtic is one that will benefit both clubs and the player immediately.