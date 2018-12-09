Martino experiences storybook ending with MLS Cup win

ATLANTA — Gerardo “Tata” Martino has been able to make an impact wherever he has coached. Whether it be at Newell’s Old Boys, Barcelona, or the Argentina National Team.

However, lifting an MLS Cup in his second season as head coach with second-year club Atlanta United is a goal that Martino will surely put down as one of his finest moments.

The Argentinian manager saw his short career with the Five Stripes end on Saturday night as he saw his team brush aside the Portland Timbers 2-0 in front of 73,019 crazed fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was a victory that saw the plans two seasons ago come to fruition, and it was the perfect send off for Martino who is likely to join the Mexican National Team as their next head coach.

“I was able to win a title with Newell’s and Barcelona, but there was times of disappointment as well,” Martino said in a post-match press conference. “But it feels good to win tonight and to culminate this great season with Atlanta, these are the moments you savor.”

“This club had a plan from the very beginning, from the first time I spoke to them in 2016 and we never modified things,” Martino said. “We’ve had a plan here and the directors have followed that plan with full extent.”

The frustration of finishing second in the regular season was ousted by the feeling of being named the best team in Major League Soccer. Saturday saw Atlanta United do what they do best, pressure and take advantage.

Josef Martinez scored his 35th goal of the season, Miguel Almiron and Martinez assisted on the second goal, Brad Guzan kept a clean sheet while a determined Five Stripes backline quieted a pesky Timbers attack.

It was a sensational feeling for Martino who saw his tactics continue to shine and it was an ending to a season in which everybody in Atlanta and MLS will not forget anytime soon.

With 2018 now in the books, the goal for Atlanta United will be to kick on forward and aim for another league title and strong runs in both the Concacaf Champions League and U.S. Open Cup. Knowing Martino will not be apart of it, leaves a big hole as to who next will fill his shoes as head coach.

However, the time he’s spent in Atlanta is something that Martino will not forget. It may not be as glamorous as a national team position or with one of Europe’s biggest clubs, but it’s still rewarding to know the impact he’s made will continue as the seasons go on.

“I felt that I went back to being a coach here,” Martino said. “Sometimes when you’re at bigger clubs or bigger positions, you don’t feel as a part of it but here I felt like I was. That was the key for me.”

“It’s special to know the things we achieved in such a short time and the impact we’ve made in this town. Putting together a team, building these moments together, it’s all stuff that I will take to my next job.”